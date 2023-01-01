'Not impossible': Sir Brian May open to resolving differences with Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis

Sir Brian May has insisted it is "not impossible" that Queen could play at Glastonbury.

The 75-year-old guitarist has previously been adamant that his group wouldn't perform at the iconic festival because of his dispute with founder Michael Eavis over the badger cull in the countryside, and though he's sticking by his views, he admitted he is open to sitting down to discuss the subject with the farmer.

He told The Guardian newspaper: "You can never say never, but it’s a very big matter of principle to me.

"I am convinced, more than ever, that the badger cull is the greatest crime this country has ever committed against wildlife. It’s completely pointless and the tragedy is immense: you’re talking about nearly half a million native animals killed and it’s not benefited farmers one bit.

“The fact that Michael Eavis supports badger-culling is difficult for me to swallow.

"I don’t really want to endorse his festival, but it’s not impossible that we could sit down and talk. I’ll talk to anyone – that’s the way we go forward."

Michael previously admitted Brian's stance "does have a bearing" on why Queen are unlikely to be booked for the festival, and he also branded the 'We Will Rock You' hitmaker a "danger to farming", arguing the badger cull process helps reduce the risk of bovine TB to cattle.

Earlier this year, Brian hit out again at the Glastonbury boss and insisted Queen would never perform at the festival.

He said: “Michael Eavis has frequently insulted me, and I don’t particularly enjoy that. What bothers me more is that he’s in favour of the badger cull, which I regard as a tragedy and an unnecessary crime against wildlife.”

However, Adam Lambert - who sings with Queen in place of the late Freddie Mercury - previously said he'd love to perform at Glastonbury with the band.

He previously told NME: "I mean, I'm sure that if it were the right type of arrangement, I'm sure we would all be really, really honoured to be a part of Glastonbury."