'This has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music': Demi Lovato announces rock album

Demi Lovato is excited to "breathe new life" into her music with an album of rock covers.

The 30-year-old singer/songwriter's new album will be released on September 15 and will feature rock covers of some of her biggest hits, which she says helped her to reconnect with her early music.

She tweeted: "Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever before, I can't wait for you to hear REVAMPED."

She added in a press release: "With ‘Revamped,’ I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way… I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

Demi released her most recent album 'HOLY FVCK' last August and it features several songs written by her partner Jutes.

Speaking about how they got together, she previously told PEOPLE: "We were texting, and he said something, and I was like, I took it one way and he was like, 'OK, if you take it one way, then I know you like me. If you don't, then...' You know that kind of thing? And so, I took it that way and he was like, 'OK, got it.' Yeah, I'm super happy, and he's my best friend."