Lewis Capaldi reveals his peculiar songwriting process

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he spends most of his time "hating" himself when writing songs.

During a recent appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones, the chart-topping singer revealed that he often finds songwriting to be an uncomfortable process.

"Songwriting for me is like people say it's like catharsis, and all the rest of it, it's a beautiful thing but catharsis isn't always comfortable or enjoyable," the Bruises hitmaker told the host Sean Evans.

"I think I spend most of the time hating myself when I'm writing songs, and yeah I think that's fine, I think it's okay. I think that's what gets... that's my process."

The singer explained that because he subjects his fans to the "pain" of listening to his often heartbreaking songs, he feels he should have to experience it too.

"I subject the general public to the pain of listening to my music so I feel like I should have to suffer as well," the Someone You Loved singer shared in his usual self-deprecating manner.

The Forget Me hitmaker recently announced that he would be taking a break from his career to focus on his mental and physical health after struggling to complete his set at Glastonbury due to his Tourette's syndrome in June.