Faith Evans and Stevie J. finalise divorce

Faith Evans and Stevie J. have finalised their divorce almost two years after initially filing to separate.

The I'll Be Missing You singer, 50, and her music producer ex, 51, reached a settlement that formalised their split on Thursday, according to documents obtained by People.

Stevie filed for divorce in 2021 following three years of marriage, although Faith later stated they had been separated since May 2020. She was arrested for a domestic violence incident involving her husband that month but the charges were later dropped.

People reports that the former couple executed a marital status agreement to address the disposition of spousal support, property division, and attorney fees. Details of this have not been disclosed.

Faith had previously asked the courts to deny Stevie's request for spousal support and did not request it herself.

"Irreconcilable differences have arisen between Petitioner and Respondent which have caused an irremediable breakdown of their marriage," the court documents state. "There is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling, a further waiting period, or any other means whatsoever."

The singer tied the knot with Stevie, full name Steven Aaron Jordan, in Las Vegas in July 2018, having first gone public with their relationship in 2016.

It was her third marriage; she was previously married to Todd Russaw between 1998 and 2011, and to rapper The Notorious B.I.G. from 1994 until he died in a drive-by shooting in 1997.