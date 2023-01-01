Joe Jonas once soiled himself during a performance

Joe Jonas has revealed he pooped himself onstage during a concert four years ago.

The Jonas Brothers star made the admission when he was asked to tell a story he had never told before during an appearance on the Australian radio show Will & Woody.

"I was with a few friends yesterday and we were just talking about there is a point in your life as an adult where you can remember the last time you s**t your pants," Joe said. "Let's just say it was a bad day to wear white clothing. You think it might've been a little toot, might've been something else, something a little extra. So it was a mid-wardrobe s**t change during the set."

The 33-year-old explained that dedicated fans will probably be able to track down the moment when he changed from his white clothes into a different outfit during an odd time in the show.

"If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show and it's a little bit like, 'Oh, that's a bit interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.' It's a story I've never told... It was a light one, not a full (poop). I was able to tell the tale," Joe continued.

"The whole time I thought that somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head. It wasn't as big of a deal as I thought. Such is life."

The Sucker singer joked that he feels like "part of some secret club" of performers who have had an accident onstage and quipped, "I've been able to work through it with a lot of therapy."