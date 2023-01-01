NEWS Dave & Central Cee sprint into sixth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Dave and Central Cee make it six weeks at Number 1 in the Sprinter on the Official Singles Chart.



The UK rap banger once again makes it to the summit as the country’s most-streamed track of the week, bringing in 8.2 million UK streams overall. Dave & Cench once again keep their nearest competition, Olivia Rodrigo and her gothic ballad vampire, at Number 2 for a second week.



And it truly is a Taylor Swift Takeover today. Following Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) debuting at the top of the Official Albums Chart, jagged synth tune Cruel Summer continues its exponential growth week-on-week, jumping three to Number 3. It’s a brand-new peak for the track, originally released in 2019 as part of Lover, and a sure sign that it’s becoming one of the soundtracks of this summer.



It’s not just Cruel Summer, though. Taylor also earns her 23rd UK Top 10 entry today, as I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) debuts at Number 6. Enchanted (Taylor’s Version), enters the Official Singles Chart at Number 15, too, becoming Taylor’s overall 48th single to chart in the UK Top 40.



Peggy Gou’s ascent up the Top 10 seems unstoppable, with (It Goes Like) Nanana officially climbing two places to become the South Korean DJ’s first Top 5 hit today (5).



D-Block Europe & Clavish’s Pakistan is also up two (8), while Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry & Ella Henderson’s 0800 HEAVEN ascends six to Number 9 (Nathan’s third, Joel’s sixth and Ella’s ninth Top 10 entries respectively), while Kylie Minogue’s mighty Padam Padam rebounds two and returns to the Top 10 (10).



Not far from a Top 10 hit of their own are The Weeknd, Madonna & Playboy Carti with Popular (11), as Gunna’s F*kumean jumps six to a new peak (12) and Jorja Smith manoeuvres Little Things up one (13).



As we approach the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night reaps the benefits, bouncing back four to Number 16, as Tom Grennan is boosted into the Top 20 with How Does It Feel (17). Reaching another new peak today, Anne-Marie & Shania Twain’s angsty country anthem UNHEALTHY (19).



This week’s big gainer comes from D.O.D and So Much In Love, vaulting fourteen slots to Number 24, while Byron Messia’s breakthrough hit Taliban bounces up six to a brand-new best (31), as ANOTR and Abel Balder enter the Top 40 for the first time with Relax My Eyes, up four (37).



Finally, Mancunian DJ Bou rises four to Number 39 on Closer featuring Slay. The track – which samples Robert Miles’s classic ‘90s hit Children – becomes both acts’ first UK Top 40 hit.