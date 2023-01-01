'It's a celebration of sex':The Idol's Troye Sivan announces first album in 5 years, Something to Give Each Other

Troye Sivan announced his first album in five years - and it's a "celebration of sex".

The 'Idol' star has shared his hotly-anticipated single, 'Rush', from the upcoming LP 'Something to Give Each Other', which is described as "a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship."

In a statement, Troye - who is openly queer - said of the sensual disco anthem: "'Rush' is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer.

"Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me."

The full record will follow on October 13.

The 28-year-old former YouTuber-turned-singer-and-actor provided fans with an update on his long-awaited follow-up to 2018's 'Bloom' last month, and revealed that in between his filming - including 'The Idol' alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd - he'd been busy preparing new songs.

Alongside a snippet of 'Rush', Troye wrote on Instagram: "It’s not lost on me that some of you guys have been following along since i was the kid w the stye in my eye in that first video.

"Btw — I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album - Bloom tour happened (lmk if you came!), then i started working on it, then c***big19 (COVID-19), then The Idol, always working on the album in all the moments between.. and now here we are. 10 years since i signed my record deal, 5 years since bloom. Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon’ this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW.

"I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you (sic)"

In the clip, Troye is seen over the years in vlogs saying, 'Hey guys, it's Troye Sivan."

The '1999' hitmaker - who has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, BTS, Ariana Grande and Alessia Cara - has released two studio albums; 2015's 'Blue Neighbourhood' and 'Bloom'.

In 2020, Troye released his fifth EP, 'In A Dream'.

The pop star had to relive a difficult period in his life to create the collection - the follow-up to his 2015 EP, 'Wild' - and admitted it was "tough" to write.

He explained at the time: "This small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh.

"Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I'm proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world."