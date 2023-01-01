Travis Barker has been on 30 flights since deadly plane crash

Travis Barker revealed he has flown 30 times since being involved in a deadly plane crash in 2008.

The Blink-182 drummer took to social media to mark his 30th flight since the plane crash and to express gratitude to his wife Kourtney Kardashian for helping him to heal from the accident.

“Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash,” the musician, 47, wrote on Instagram’s new app Threads.

“Wouldn’t be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you @kourtneykardash.”

On 19 September 2008, the All the Small Things performer survived a plane crash that occurred while flying to Los Angeles from South Carolina.

Travis had been travelling with his assistant, Chris Baker, security guard, Charles “Che” Still and his close friend, Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein.

Chris and Charles did not survive the crash, along with both of the pilots.

Adam survived the crash, however, he died a year later after a prescription drug overdose.

Travis was admitted to hospital, where he stayed for three weeks, as he sustained third-degree burns on over half of his body. The drummer underwent 27 surgeries as a result of the crash.

The 30 flights the drummer has taken over the past few include a trip to Cabo in 2021 with his wife on Kylie Jenner's private jet.