Rihanna celebrates her Super Bowl Halftime Show receiving five Emmy nominations

Rihanna has responded to her Super Bowl Halftime Show receiving five nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards on Wednesday.

The Umbrella singer took to Instagram on Wednesday after it was announced her performance at the annual sports extravaganza had been nominated for five Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

"Pull up breed up 2 d bashment (sic)," she wrote beside photos from her performance. "5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories (sic)!"

The Halftime Show was also nominated for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special, and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for Jay-Z and Hamish Hamilton.

Rihanna is only specifically nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) alongside her Umbrella collaborator Jay-Z, who executive produced the show.

They are up against Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, The Oscars, and the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

The performance marked Rihanna's live comeback after taking time out of the music industry to focus on her beauty and fashion businesses. During the show, she also revealed that she is pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on 18 September.