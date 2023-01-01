NEWS Dolly Parton: 'I would never retire! I would hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday' Newsdesk Share with :





She may be the magnificent age of 77 but country icon Dolly Parton shows no signs of slowing down with a new album and a new book out this year. Dolly joined Ken Bruce on Greatest Hits Radio this afternoon [Wednesday] and told him that she has no intention of stopping...



‘I would never retire! I would hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday - and hopefully one I’ve written - but that’s how I hope to go. I don’t have much of a choice in that but in the meantime, I’m going to make hay while the sun shines.’



One thing that has come to an end for Dolly is going on the road: ‘I’m not touring anymore but I will continue to do special shows here and there now and then like a long weekend or festival shows. But as far as touring I think those days are pretty much behind me... you have to stay gone so long on a tour to make it productive and prosperous and that’s a lot of time at my age – I aint’ got no years to waste!’



When asked about future plans Dolly said: ‘I want to have my own story called The Life of Many Colours where I have a whole TV series of my life. Stuff that people haven’t seen or heard about me and where I come from and how I got to be how and who I am. The bad, the good and the ugly!



So that’s one thing I want to do and then just host more TV shows, do more movies. I want to have my own line of make-up, own line of wigs and clothes. Once you get to a certain place in your career you get a lot of offers and some of them are just really hard to turn down!’

