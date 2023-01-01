Shed Seven's first album in 6 years features Pete Doherty and Happy Mondays star Rowetta

Britpop rockers Shed Seven's first studio album in six years, ‘A Matter of Time’, features Pete Doherty and Rowetta from Happy Mondays.

Ahead of the album's release on January 12, the band have shared the lead single, ‘Kissing California’, and announced a 2023 autumn tour.

The album - the follow-up to 2017's 'Instant Pleasures' - reunites singer Rick Witter, guitarist Paul Banks and bassist Tom Gladwin and is "full of the towering, arms-in-the-air anthems and yearning melancholia that fans have come to love them for."

The 'Disco Down' group have taken influence from the likes of The Smiths, The Cure and Duran Duran on the new tunes, the groups who inspired them to form Shed Seven back in 1990.

The core trio are joined by new drummer Rob ‘Maxi’ Maxfield (Audioweb) and keyboardist Tim Willis (Ian Brown).

The album was produced by the Grammy winner Youth - who has worked on tracks for Pink Floyd and The Verve - and mixed by Cenzo Townshend (Florence + The Machine, Inhaler).

Paul commented: “For this album, we took a nostalgic journey back to our roots, immersing ourselves in the records and sounds that ignited our passion for songwriting at the tender age of 12. The influences of bands like The Smiths, R.E.M., U2, Simple Minds, The Cure, and Duran Duran permeate every note, making it a heartfelt homage to those cherished times. It embodies the essence of rebirth, empowering individuals to embrace their true selves without inhibition. With utmost conviction, we declare this as the pinnacle of our musical endeavours - the record we've always yearned to create."

Rick added of the shimmering new single: “‘Kissing California’ is Shed Seven's summer anthem. It’s essentially a celebration of being alive, and grabbing the opportunity to paint the town red with someone special and have the best of times. It’s the medicine we all need sometimes.”

Libertines and Babyshambles rocker Pete appears on 'Throwaways', Rowetta is on 'In Ecstasy', and Laura McClure of Reverend and The Makers is featured on 'Tripping With You'.

The tour will kick off on October 19 in Cardiff, and wrap in Manchester on October 28.

Fans who pre-order ‘A Matter of Time’ from the band’s official store will receive access to a pre-sale for tickets for the October tour. The pre-sale will open at 9.30am on Wednesday, July 19th and will remain live until any remaining tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, July 21st via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Until then, they play Millenium Square, Leeds, on July 15, and a headline set at Party At The Palace on August 12.

‘A Matter of Time’ tracklist:

‘Let’s Go’

‘Kissing California’

‘Talk of the Town’

‘Let’s Go Dancing’

‘In Ecstasy’ (featuring Rowetta)

‘Tripping With You’ (featuring Laura McClure)

‘Let’s Go (Again)’

‘Real Love’

‘F:K:H’

‘Ring The Changes’

‘Starlings’

‘Throwaways’ (featuring Peter Doherty)