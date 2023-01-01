NEWS Renee Rapp: 'I am so much happier when I'm making music' Newsdesk Share with :





Reneé Rapp joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss her new song “Talk Too Much” from her forthcoming album ‘Snow Angel’ out next month. She tells Apple Music about making the song with Alexander 23, discusses how making music differs from acting, and says she’s much happier making music.



Reneé Rapp Tells Apple Music About New Song "Talk Too Much” and Working with Alexander 23...



"Talk Too Much" was one of the first songs that Alexander and I did. I think a lot of artists do this, but some producers like it and some producers don't. Basically, we wrote this song and this was one of the first times we were working together. We had done it and I was like, "Oh word." I really hated writing up tempos before that and now I love it. And it was a stressor of mine because I was like, I want to make sure that I'm doing a good job and I'm doing it intentionally and it has all of this s**t, whatever, whatever. We made the song and I was so excited, but Alexander and I weren't like cool yet. We weren't like boys. And so I didn't want to ask him to send me a bounce because I knew he wouldn't do it. It depends on the producer. It depends on the producer. He is so particular. He's honestly just so smart that he's like, "No, you can't have it until I go through and do things to it to make it a full song.” I kind of just listen to whatever he says now, which is weird because I really don't like to do that.



Reneé Rapp Tells Apple Music How Making Music Differs From Acting...



I think the easier part for me is when I'm doing stuff on stage or screen, I at least trust that the material is not mine. I think with songs I become so much more territorial and I've been really afraid of that since the beginning, especially when it comes to writing. It's easier to trust on stage and screen because you have to. You literally don't have an option. And it's great when you're working with amazing people who you do trust.And there's a very distinct difference and it's really hard to ... Or it's been hard for me. I'm not going to say it's hard in general and all people suck. I think some people are so fucking amazing and beautiful and awesome to be around.



Reneé Rapp Tells Apple Music She’s Much Happier Making Music Than Acting...



God, I love it so much. It's like, I don't even care. And I don't know if that's because I've had different experiences on the other side because I've also had amazing experiences on the other side, but it just doesn't f***ing matter to me in music. Everybody's like, "Music is so psychotic. This business is crazy. Don't you wish you could just go back to not having that?" And I'm like, "No. No. I am so much happier when I'm doing this. It's the most emotionally intense ups and downs that I have because then it also makes the other things really hard of, I care so much about my music and I care so much that when there are those down moments, they're so f***ing down. Because I feel like a lot of times people are like, "Yeah, I don't really care. It's cool. It slides off my back." I'm so envious of those people. I think that's amazing. And I would love to develop that trait.

