Carly Rae Jepsen to release new album in two weeks

Carly Rae Jepsen's new album 'The Loveliest Time' is about "blossoming" after a period of "darkness" and loneliness".

The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker is set to release the companion album to 'The Loneliest Time' on July 28, and she insists it's a proper "body of work" and not just some "cast off ideas" from the former record.

Speaking about the inspiration for the LP, she wrote on Instagram: "It’s been the loneliest time, it’s been the loveliest time.

After a season of hibernation comes the season of blossoming. I got to know loneliness and discover the beauty in it. The loneliest time taught me that growth comes from being planted in darkness. But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we. It’s time for celebration and for all the lessons we have learned to burst into joyful action. The Loveliest Time…

At this point you know me so well that I won’t even tease about a b sides. It’s almost disrespectful because you know that it’s coming. And in fact this is the time to announce that it’s here. It’s done and a month from now The Loveliest Time will be all yours. I can’t really call it a b sides as if these were cast off ideas - it’s the completed set to a body of work that taught me so much about love and loneliness and myself.

So let the countdown begin. Thank you for your continued support. Always x. (sic)"

Carly confirmed the new album in a recent interview in Japan.

And producer, Rostam - who helped produce its 2022 predecessor - has also worked on this record and teased that fans need to "get ready to dance".

Commenting underneath a tweet about the new album, he wrote: "the two we did for The Loveliest Time have BPMs —get ready to dance (sic)"

The songs that make up 'The Loneliest Time' were recorded in isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 37-year-old singer said previously of the period of remote working: “The most awkward thing for me so far has been trying to do writing sessions over Zoom.

“You’re trying to spark creativity with, sometimes, a complete stranger. It’s just a really awkward beginning process. We’re staring at each other like, ‘Can I call you back when we each have some ideas?’ I’m always writing, chipping away at a couple ideas here and there. Right now I would say it’s been the most successful with my guitarist Tavish [Crowe], who’s based in Canada, just because we are really used to each other’s flow and I don’t feel self-conscious sending him a voice memo, even if it sounds crap. I know he trusts that we’ll get it to the right place.”

The LP was the follow-up to 2019's 'Dedicated' and its 2020 companion record 'Dedicated B'.