Lewis Capaldi HUGS The Vamps' Brad Simpson onstage at first post-Glasto appearance at Kew the Music

Lewis Capaldi surprised gig-goers at The Vamps' Kew the Music show in London on Wednesday night (12.07.23) by hugging singer Brad Simpson onstage - his first appearance since last month's Glastonbury set that led him to step back from performing for the "foreseeable future".

Fans of the boy band - also comprising Connor Ball, Tristan Evans and James McVey - screamed hysterically as the pair embraced to the side of the stage where Lewis was watching their set at Kew Gardens in south London.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker came out during their performance of 'Risk Of It All' and grabbed Brad's microphone before he appeared to sing, though he could not be heard over the animated audience.

Lewis, 26, is a Vamps superfan.

Bass guitarist Connor Ball previously revealed the Scottish singer once came up to the group at an afterparty and began singing the lyrics to one of their lesser-known album tracks.

Connor told the ‘Celebrity Search Engine’ podcast: “We were at this afterparty with Lewis Capaldi and we were just chatting with him. We were just having a normal conversation and then, out of nowhere, he started screaming in mine and Brad’s ears this album track, off our first album. So like, not even a single, he just loves the song!”

The 'Pointless' singer has been struggling to perform with vocal tics plaguing his singing, a symptom of the neurological disorder Tourette Syndrome, which he was diagnosed with last year.

Lewis confirmed he needs to spend more time focusing on his "mental and physical health" after fans rallied behind him after Glastonbury, which marked his first show in almost a month.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, he said: "First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out.

"But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it become obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."

The 'Forget Me' hitmaker thanked everyone who has supported him and said he feels "fortunate" to have the freedom to step back when he needs to.

He continued: "I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I've needed it more than ever.

"I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

"Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can.

"All my love, always, Lewis x."

Towards the end of his set, he said: "We’re gonna play two more songs if that’s okay, even if I can’t sing properly.

"I’m really sorry, before I go any further. You’ve all come out and I’m really apologising. My voice is packing in."

Fans sang his words back to him as he was visibly struggling, and he suggested he wouldn't be performing for the rest of the year.

He added: "I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks, you might not see me for the rest of the year. But when I do come back and I do see you, I hope you’re up for watching."

