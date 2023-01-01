Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reveals Solange Knowles was nearly in The Cheetah Girls cast

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton has revealed that Solange Knowles was nearly a lead character in The Cheetah Girls film.

The 39-year-old made the revelation regarding the cast that almost was during a recent appearance on the We Said What We Said With Rickey and Denzel podcast.

The former Cheetah Girl told the hosts that when she first booked the role of Chanel in the Disney musical film, “I was told that the other girls that were chosen were Raven-Symoné as Galleria, Sabrina Bryan as Dorinda, myself as Chanel, and Solange Knowles as Aqua.”

Adrienne added that she had thought the Cranes in the Sky singer was a great fit for the role of Aqua as “she has the Texas accent”.

The former The Real co-host continued, “It was supposed to be Solange, and originally she was supposed to be the cast member, and at the last minute, for whatever reason, ended up not doing the film."

The role of Aqua ended up going to actress/dancer Kiely Williams.

The first Cheetah Girls film was released in August 2003 on Disney Channel, followed by The Cheetah Girls 2 and The Cheetah Girls: One World.

Not only was Cheetah Girls a successful film series, three of the stars - Adrienne, Sabrina, and Kiely - were also a pop group under the same name. Raven-Symoné joined the group on soundtrack albums.

The girl group formed in 2003 but later disbanded in 2008.