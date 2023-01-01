Britney Spears slams radio host for claiming she deserved to be hit by security guard

Britney Spears has slammed a radio host for claiming she "deserved to be smacked" by Victor Wembanyama's security guard.

It was reported last week that the music icon had filed a police report in Las Vegas claiming that she had been hit in the face by the sportsman's security guard while trying to get his attention.

Britney, 41, took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to a radio presenter, who she did not name, after they stated that she "deserved to be smacked" by the French basketball player's security and dismissed the assault as the guard "doing their job and protecting their client".

She said in a video, "I've been with the most famous people in the world. NSYNC at one time, girls would, like, literally throw themselves at them. On my way into the place, I was knocked down by, like, three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture. My security, not one time, touched them or even came near them."

Britney stated that she "didn't appreciate" the claims that she "deserved to be hit" and added that "no woman ever deserves to be hit".

The Gimme More singer also revealed that she received a private apology 30 minutes after the incident, however, she insisted that she is "yet to receive" a public apology.

Victor, 19, previously released a statement insisting Britney "grabbed (him) from behind" and his security simply "pushed her away", a version of events she later disputed on social media.

Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told the Associated Press the singer actually struck herself during the incident, saying, "When she touched the player, (redacted) pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."