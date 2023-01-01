NEWS Morgan Wade: 'I don't want to put myself in any box' Newsdesk Share with :





Morgan Wade joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss her new song “80’s Movie” from her forthcoming album ‘Psychopath’, due out next month. She tells Apple Music about the origin of the track, the process of making new new album and following up the success of ‘Reckless’, avoiding being tied down to a singular, and more.



Morgan Wade Tells Apple Music About New Song "80's Movie”...



I’m definitely excited to get the new music out and see what people think of it… so I wrote this with my producer, Sadler Vaden. And it was just a happy, fun song. And he was like, "For some reason I feel the title for this needs to be 80s Movie." And so then, it was a really fun process to be able to go down through the list of all these iconic 80s movies and then get to throw in Dirty Dancing and When Harry Met Sally and all that. So it was just a really fun, feel good. I write a lot of heavy stuff, so it was nice to be able to write something kind of lighthearted. I mean I think that this whole record in itself is just where I've been over the last two years of my life. And it's the ups and downs of all that, so I think it was nice to kind of have something on there that's not super sad. Because obviously you have the sad moments in life, but you've got the fun moments too. And I mean I've been writing songs since I was seven years old, and they've always been kind of sad songs. But even when I'm in a happy place, I really connect with the deeper songs and the deeper lyrics. And that's what I enjoy.



Morgan Wade Tells Apple Music Her New Album ‘Psychopath’ Is a Journal Chronicling The Last Two Years of Her Life...



I feel like I had put a lot of pressure on myself because this is the follow-up to Reckless, and Reckless did so well. I was trying to write these songs and I was like, "This is not authentic." And I was rushing the process. So I took my time, and that's when I started to discover these songs that I knew would be on the record. Yeah, I mean that's what I did with the first one. I was like, "I've got to do that with the second one and not worry about all the eyes on me and what people are going to think. I've just got to do what I want to do." I mean, it's kind of nice to finish that and sit back and look at, for me, it's basically a journal of where I've been for the last two years of my life. And to be able to look back at that and know that I've made it here and made it through all the s**t that I went through.



Morgan Wade Tells Apple Music About Not Wanting To Be Tied Down To a Singular Genre…



…you think about it, people's playlists, we listen to all kinds of different music. So, I don't want to put myself in any box. And I've been fortunate to work with producers and musicians that also don't want to be put into a box.



Morgan Wade Shares Her Favorite 80’s Movie…



Yeah, it's Dirty Dancing, for sure.