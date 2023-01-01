Anitta had 'lube and a toy' thrown at her on stage

Anitta has had lube thrown at her on stage.

The Brazilian pop star has opened up after a recent trend has seen a number of singers subjected to people throwing objects at them during live performances, and she's had her own X-rated experiences.

Asked about the wildest item a fan has thrown on stage, she told 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen': "I think... a toy? Or lube!"

The talk show host asked the 30-year-old star several racy questions after being told he could quiz her on anything he wanted.

Anitta admitted she has hooked up with fans in the past, and would even enlist the help of her friends to bring people backstage if they caught her eye during a show.

She recalled: "I have this microphone so when I'm single, when I have my friends with me in the concert, we always see the hot guys, I'm like, 'Get the one with the shirt!'

"I used to be crazy, nowadays I'm chilling!"

She also revealed her experiences with multiple partners in the bedroom, noting that an ex - who she was with for "some months" - would organise the sessions with other couples.

Asked if she's had a threesome, she replied: "Yes! Three, four, five, six! I had a boyfriend that used to love to have couples together... Everyone does your own thing and then you change."

Meanwhile, Anitta was quizzed on who she thinks is "the hottest male pop star in the game" currently, but she insisted right now there aren't too many.

She pondered: “Let me try to pick someone single so maybe in the future something happens.... Just ask the people to throw some single names."

Host Andy suggested John Mayer, and Anintta agreed with the idea.

She said: “Oh, that’s amazing. That’s a good name.”