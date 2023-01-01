Jessica Simpson considering return to music

Jessica Simpson has opened up about a possible return to music.

While speaking to Bustle for a new interview, The Dukes of Hazzard star recalled launching her career as a singer and considered the possibility of resuming that role.

"I'm doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage," Jessica told the outlet. "And they've never seen me do this."

The singer, actress, and businesswoman shares three children with her husband Eric Johnson: Maxwell, Birdie, and Ace. She was previously married to Nick Lachey between 2002 and 2006.

Jessica continued in her interview, "I have my daughter taking a private plane with (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter) North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas. And inside I'm like, 'She was supposed to see me first.' Then I'm like, 'This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry.'"

She concluded, "But there's moments that make me want to do it - for them to see that colour of me."

Jessica released her debut studio album Sweet Kisses in 1999 and her last, Happy Christmas, in 2010. In November 2021, she briefly returned to music to release a cover of Particles by Nothing But Thieves, but she has not pursued it further.

The 43-year-old is also known for her work in reality TV and movies and The Jessica Simpson Collection business.