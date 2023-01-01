Zayn Malik credits daughter with 'bringing colour back' into his life

Zayn Malik has credited his daughter Khai with "bringing that colour back" into his life.

In his first interview in six years, the former One Direction singer opened up to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast about how his life has changed since he became a father to Khai, two.

"I feel like we get to a certain point in adult life where everything is kind of vague and grey and boring and she's brought that colour back for me for sure," he said in a preview clip.

The British singer, who shares Khai with model Gigi Hadid, explained that being a "good example" for his child is his top priority.

"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," he shared. "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'Yo, my dad's doing this.'"

The 30-year-old also revealed that he has started telling dad jokes.

"I'm leaning into it. I'm just like, 'It's OK. It's cool.' People just look at me like I'm a weirdo, and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm a dad, I'm allowed to tell these jokes now, you have to give me a pass,'" he quipped.

Zayn and Gigi met on the set of his Pillowtalk music video and dated on and off between 2015 and 2021. They welcomed Khai in September 2020.

The full interview airs on Wednesday.