Britney Spears 'had a lot of therapy' to complete memoir

Britney Spears has revealed she underwent "a lot of therapy" while writing her autobiography.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the singer will release her memoir, titled The Woman in Me, on 24 October.

Britney addressed the news by giving her Instagram followers an insight into the challenging writing process.

"OK guys, so my book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my a*s off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it," she said in an Instagram video. "And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too."

The 41-year-old then revealed that she was heading off on a trip to Bermuda and launched into The Beach Boys' song Kokomo, which features the lyrics, "Bermuda, Bahama, come on, pretty mama."

In a separate video, she added, "I'm outta here, so bye guys, I hope you like the book."

The pop star also posted a video teaser for the memoir, which reads, "It’s coming, my story, on my terms, at last. Are you ready?"

The Woman in Me will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. According to the publisher, the autobiography will be a "brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope" and will cover Britney's fight to end her conservatorship, which was terminated after 13 years in November 2021.