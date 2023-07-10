Judas Priest replace Ozzy Osbourne at Power Trip

Judas Priest have replaced Ozzy Osbourne at Power Trip festival.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 74, announced earlier this week he had made the "painful" decision to cancel his gig at the three day heavy metal extravaganza at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Now, his friends have stepped in to take his spot on October 7 alongside AC/DC.

Alongside the new poster, organisers said: "Welcome @judaspriest to Power Trip."

The band added in a statement: "Are you ready for some Judas Priest style heavy metal!!

"We are excited and ready to raise double horns way up high together keeping the metal faith at this bostin one of a kind Power Trip world event! (sic)"

The current line-up also features Metallica, Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses, Tool and AC/DC.

In a statement on Monday (10.07.23), Ozzy said: "As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.

“My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a****.”

The rocker has promised fans would "not be disappointed" with his replacement.

He continued: “I can promise that you will not be disappointed.

"Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy.”

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, but did not share his diagnosis with fans until he suffered a nasty fall in a “pitch-black” bathroom.

The rocker recently told The Observer the condition had grown so bad it had left him feeling as if he was “walking around in lead boots”, adding: “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move.”