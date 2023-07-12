Foo Fighters star Chris Shiflett announces third solo album

Chris Shiflett has announced plans for his third solo album, 'Lost At Sea'.

The Foo Fighters guitarist is a singer songwriter in his own right and he's set to release his new record on October 20, having dropped his latest single 'Damage Control' on Wednesday (12.07.23).

In a statement, he said: "We made a guitar-centric record that encapsulates everything I’ve been listening to over the years, from the most country songs I’ve ever recorded to punk rock and even songs that sound like a California version of The Clash.”

The 52-year-old musician has already released tracks 'Dead And Gone' and 'Black Top White Lines' from the album.

As well as the new video - which features fan footage from Chris' recent tour of the UK - he has confirmed that fans will be able to preorder the LP this week.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, he wrote: "Tomorrow!! info coming soon! we have some nice bundles and what not. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Chris has also teased the possibility of some UK shows in 2024 after a fan shared screenshots of himself in the 'Damage Control' video.

The fan wrote: "I am the second main attraction of @ChrisShiflett71 new music video 'Damage Control'. I’ve been analysing it in slow motion for a quite a while now.

"Apologies Chris for the potentially creepy eye contact throughout your London show. I believe you owe me a sausage roll? (sic)"

The star coyly replied: "I'm gonna have to buy a lot of sausage rolls next time we're over!!! (which btw could be next march... shhhhhh)"

Chris was recently in the UK alongside his Foo Fighters bandmates as Dave Grohl and the group played a secret set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

Although they were billed as mystery act The Churnups, a number of clues leading up to the festival had led to many fans correctly guessing the identity of the unknown band.