Billie Eilish fans threw objects at her onstage for 'years'

Billie Eilish has weighed in on recent news of fans throwing objects onstage during other performers' live shows.

While attending the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the bad guy singer told The Hollywood Reporter that she had been enduring fans throwing objects onstage at her gigs for "years".

"I've been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years," the 21-year-old singer explained. "I don't know why this is like, new".

The Happier Than Ever musician's comments came in the wake of recent incidents involving pop stars - including Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, Drake and Pink - having items hurled at them onstage mid-performance.

"I have mixed feelings about it, because when you're up there it blows," Billie continued, "but you know it's out of love and they're just trying to give you something."

The No Time To Die singer noted that the act "can be dangerous" before concluding her thoughts on the matter by sending a warning to all music fans.

"We get it, but don't do it," Billie requested. "It's absolutely infuriating when you're up there."