Naomi Osaka welcomes first baby

Naomi Osaka has reportedly welcomed a daughter with her boyfriend Cordae.



The four-time Grand Slam singles champion and her rapper boyfriend have welcomed a baby girl, People have confirmed.



"They are doing well," a source told the outlet of Naomi and the newborn.



The couple announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram in January, with the tennis star revealing the exciting news by sharing an ultrasound photo.



The image was accompanied by a message, in both English and Japanese, where the 25-year-old considered temporarily stepping back from tennis and stated that she expects to return to the court in time for the 2024 Australian Open.



"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future," Naomi said at the time. "One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom.'"



The tennis player captioned the post, "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023."



Naomi then took to Instagram in June to reveal that she and the Doomsday rapper were expecting a baby girl. She posted a a series of photos of herself standing under a sign that read, "A little princess is on the way."



Earlier in the year the then-expecting mother spoke to People about her thoughts on baby names.



"We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional," the US Open champion shared.



Naomi and Cordae have been romantically linked since 2019.



Neither of the new parents have as yet posted any updates regarding their daughter's birth.