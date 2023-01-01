Nicki Minaj gives her review of Barbie movie

Nicki Minaj has praised the cast of the new Barbie film.

After watching the movie at the premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the Starships singer took to Twitter to share her initial reaction to the Greta Gerwig-directed film and commend the cast.

"The entire cast of this movie nailed it," the 40-year-old tweeted. "The film is so visually stimulating. The actors can actually act, & the comedic timing is actually on time. Bravo. I'll see it again & give my final analysis around the 21st. Will Ferrell, I (love) U."

Nicki is associated with film due to her song Barbie World - a collaboration with Ice Spice which appears on the movie's soundtrack and samples Aqua's 1997 song Barbie Girl.

While appearing on the red carpet at the film's premiere, the rapper confessed that being part of Barbie was "a dream come true". She also expressed her excitement at meeting producer and lead actor Margot Robbie, whom she referred to in her tweet as "strikingly gorgeous in person".

The movie soundtrack also features songs by Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charli XCX, and the movie's leading man Ryan Gosling.

Nicki also tweeted, "(Shout-out) all the incredibly talented artists/producers on the #BarbieMovie soundtrack. Mark Ronson, (producer) Kev Weaver, Greta Gerwig, Mattel…you guys could have chosen anyone to be a part of this project. Glad you knew how much it would mean to the barbz (her fans) & me. So Grateful."

Barbie will be released in cinemas on 21 July.