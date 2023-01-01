Rina Sawayama urges people to apologise 'without making it about yourself'

Rina Sawayama has urged people to apologise "without making it about your f****** self".

The 'STFU' singer addressed the crowd at the end of the track midway through her performance at NOS Alive festival in Lisbon and called out people for making racist and sexist comments without apologising.

With the intro of 'Break Stuff' by Limp Bizkit started to play in the background, she said: "So I was thinking a lot about apologies.

"It’s just funny how some people get away with not apologising ever… For saying some racist s***. For saying some sexist s***.

“So let’s try this. Why don’t you apologise for once in your life without making it about your f****** self?”

Rina, 32, did not specify who she was talking about on stage.

Last month, she appeared to call out The 1975 star Matty Healy - who has come under fire this year, including for laughing at derogatory comments made about Ice Spice on a podcast - before a performance of 'STFU' at Glastonbury.

Taking to the stage at Worthy Farm - without naming names - Rina said: "This is dedicated to the white man who watches Ghetto Gaggers (porn), mocks Asian people on a podcast and owns my masters. I've had enough."

Rina is signed to Dirty Hit, the same label as The 1975, while Matty was a director of the label until recently.

Earlier this month, Matty, 34, appeared to take accountability for some past comments during his band's performance at Finsbury Park.

He said: "The 1975 isn’t a dry band. There’s a lot of irony in it. Like, 'Love Me', for example, it doesn’t make sense unless I’m taking the p*** out of myself.

"I was always, like, trying stuff. And some stuff I got right and some stuff I got wrong. But, do you know what?

"There’s a lot of things I’ve said, jokes that I’ve made, you know what, there’s probably a couple of f****** songs I’d take back if I had the chance."