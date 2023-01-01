Elton John still 'trying to process' the end of farewell tour

Elton John is still "trying to process" the end of his long-running farewell tour.

The Rocket Man singer kicked off the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2018 and the trek finally came to an end after almost five years in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday.

Sharing a montage of highlights from the show on Instagram on Monday, the 76-year-old admitted it will take him a while to truly realise that his touring days are finally over.

"When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn't have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour - and the whole world - would have experienced in the next 5 years," he wrote. "And every step of the way, my fans have been there. You have stuck with me, you have supported me, you have been patient and you have kept turning out for every single last show.

"Saturday night was magical. I'm trying to process it and I don't think it will sink in for a while yet that I'm finally finished touring. I can't tell you how much I'm going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me - it will stay with me forever."

During his final show, Elton noted that his "very first" concert took place in Sweden 52 years ago. He told the audience that he will "never forget" his fans as they are "in my head, and my heart and my soul".

He confirmed that he will never tour again, however, he may still perform at one-off events in the future.