Lana Del Rey 'seriously' considering quitting music when she fell into the 'abyss'

Lana Del Rey "seriously" considered quitting music after feeling like a "failure".

The 'Say Yes To Heaven' singer - who just headlined American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London over the weekend following a controversial set at Glastonbury last month - admitted she "had no other choice" but to keep making music even in moments of self doubt.

She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I never forget the abyss, those moments when nothing worked, where I was seriously considering quitting. There really was a feeling of failure.

"I had no other choice than to continue, because I don't know how to do anything else. Courage would have been to disappear.

"But as I was already famous, I took the easy was out. I continued to make records. There was no plans B."

The 38-year-old star also heaped praise on the likes of Billie Eilish - who she hailed as a "good person" and "divinely talented" - for expressing themselves through their music.

She added: "In pop music, women finally have the right to express themselves, their experiences.

"What I was doing at the start - they would have been crucified for doing before. But I am very specific. And that's the key to universality.

"I don't care if I play the wrong role, [don't] comply with what is expected of a pop singer. What I want is to stay true to the exact moment the music comes to me."

On Sunday (09.07.23), Lana joked about her Glastonbury experience when she was late on stage which led to her mic get unplugged to meet the strict Worthy Farm curfew.

While performing ‘Candy Necklace’ perched atop a golden grand piano, she told the 60,000-strong BST crowd: “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that.”