'The response was quite strong': Hozier tries out new tunes on TikTok before release

Hozier has been trying his songs out on TikTok before releasing them.

The 'Take Me To Church' hitmaker recently dropped new tune 'Unknown / Nth', but he first released a demo on the short-form video hosting service to see what the reaction would be, and he was pleased to receive a "strong" response.

He told Attitude magazine: "I put up a video just playing the first two verses and a chorus from it.

"The response to it was quite strong, I always wanted to share this sooner rather than later, I felt like there was an appreciation for it.

"It is nice, in that regard, to get to hand it over finally after there was so much love for it shown early on.

"I’m enjoying just playing it. It is a song I definitely have a real soft spot for."

Hozier, whose new album 'Unreal Unearth' will drop on August 18th, also admitted he is in talks with Ethel Cain about a potential future collaboration.

He said: "An artist I was in touch with recently and would love to work with is Ethel Cain. I’m very, very excited about her work.

"We touched base recently, we just picked up contact. I’d love to do some shows with Ethel ... maybe write a song."

The star is fresh from playing a secret set at Glastonbury Festival last month, and he believes crowds have a "recharged sense of appreciation" for live shows nowadays following the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "We spent so much time in quiet and away from shows, I get a sense from crowds and the festivals that I have played, doing Glastonbury, for example, there’s a kind of a new appreciation, a renewed, recharged sense of appreciation and enjoyment.

"It’s so easy to take these kind of large scale events for granted. It’s nice to feel the energy of the crowd again."