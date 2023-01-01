Ozzy Osbourne exits Power Trip festival over health issues

Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of his upcoming gig at Power Trip festival over health issues.

The Paranoid singer, 74, was scheduled to perform at the three-day hard rock festival set to take place in Indio, California, in October.

Ozzy issued the news to his 5.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, explaining that his body was telling him he was "just not ready".

"As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," the rocker wrote. "Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

Ozzy continued, "The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed."

The Crazy train singer thanked his band and crew for their "unconditional loyalty and continual support", before wrapping up his post with: "I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy".

Earlier this year, Ozzy cancelled his European tour dates and explained that he would need to limit the travel required for live performances due to pain from a spine injury.