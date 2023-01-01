Noel Gallagher's concert evacuated after bomb threat

Noel Gallagher's concert in Saratoga, New York was abruptly evacuated following a bomb threat over the weekend.

The former Oasis hitmaker was unable to perform on Saturday night at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) after the site was abruptly evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to multiple reports, rock bands Metric and Garbage were able to complete their opening sets, however, the concert came to an end before Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds had a chance to perform.

An announcement at 10pm stated that the show would not resume due to "circumstances beyond our control", reports the Albany Times-Union.

The journalist for the outlet who attended the gig wrote, "The stage was all set for Noel Gallagher. Then a guy came on stage and said: 'Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.'"

Garbage posted on Twitter after the ordeal, "We have no idea what happened tonight. We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!! I'm sorry we have no real information. We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!"

Later, it was confirmed by officials that the venue had closed due to a "bomb threat".

"Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ?at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results," reads a statement from the New York State Park Police.

The Wonderwall singer is currently on tour to promote his band's new album Council Skies, which debuted at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart in June.