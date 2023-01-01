Madonna 'on the road to recovery' after hospitalisation

Madonna has broken her silence on being rushed to hospital due to a bacterial infection.

Last month, the pop star's manager, Guy Oseary, announced that she had developed a "serious" bacterial infection and spent several days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The pop icon returned to Instagram on Monday to assure her followers that she is on the road to recovery after the health scare.

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," the 64-year-old wrote.

Madonna's hospitalisation led to the postponement of her upcoming Celebration World Tour, which was due to begin in Vancouver, Canada, on 15 July.

In her statement, the Like a Prayer singer insisted that she is focused on getting strong again so she can perform for her fans.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," she continued. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

The Material Girl hitmaker added, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

Madonna explained that the North American leg of her tour will be rescheduled and the trek will now begin in Europe in October.

Concluding her post, the performer wrote, "I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."