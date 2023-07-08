NEWS The Lumineers make a triumphant return to London at Crystal Palace Park Kendall Vowels Share with :





With a line-up to feed even the biggest folk fan, The Lumineers and Friends filled Crystal Palace Park with a full day of music on 8 July 2023. Starting the day was a sweet set from newcomer Katie Malco, followed by Billie Marten. Marten’s folk stylings were the perfect compliment to the headliner’s set and marked my second favorite of the day. That’s not to say that Ella Henderson and Rag’n’Bone Man didn’t bring the energy. Henderson’s upbeat pop kept the crowd in good spirits and Rag’n’Bone Man delivered on his signature moody baritone songs.



As the Lumineers' headlining set approached, the heavens opened and rain poured down on the faithful crowd. But the bad weather was not stopping the crowd from seeing this x2 Grammy-nominated band. As the opening music to the title track “BRIGHTSIDE” played, all thoughts of the rain were put away and the crowd roared to life.



The setlist ebbed through foot-stomping tracks like “Ho Hey” to more melancholic and reflective tones such as “Sleep on The Floor”. Each song selected from their 3 albums was a joyous singalong, but none so much as the closer, and my personal favorite, “Stubborn Love”. As the band slowly left the stage, exchanging hugs and tossing setlists into the crowd, their intention is clear… this show is a carefully crafted love letter to 10 years as a band, and more so, the fans they’ve captivated along the way.



The Lumineers continue on their Brightside World Tour throughout the summer and into autumn.



Setlist:

BRIGHTSIDE

Have You Ever Seen the Rain? (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)

Cleopatra

Ho Hey

Angela

A.M. RADIO

Dead Sea

Flowers in Your Hair

WHERE WE ARE

My Cell

Slow It Down

Charlie Boy

NEVER REALLY MINE

Gloria

Sleep on the Floor

Ophelia

Leader of the Landslide

Salt and the Sea

Big Parade

Donna

Submarines

REMINGTON

REPRISE

Stubborn Love



Photo credit: Rachel Deeb