Lana Del Rey apologies for her Glastonbury lateness at BST Hyde Park

Lana Del Rey said “sorry” about her Glastonbury show while on stage at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The 38-year-old songstress apologised for her tardiness at Worthy Farm last month - which led to her set being brought to an abrupt end when her mic got unplugged at the strict midnight curfew - after being 15 minutes late for her headlining show in the UK’s capital, which brought an end to the summer concert series which included icons like Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Take That.

While performing ‘Candy Necklace’ while perching atop a golden grand piano, she told the 60,000-strong crowd in London on Sunday (09.07.23): “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that.”

The brunette beauty - who opened the show with ‘A+W’ before going into the iconic ‘Young Beautiful’ and then the dreamy 'Bartender' while she got her bejewelled bouffant rearranged - paid tribute to her dedicated fan base and their nearly 13 years of support for making it “possible” to reach the heights of success surrounded by a glamorous backdrop that included mirrors, floaty fabric, dreamy dancers and powerful backing singers.

Lana - whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant - told the adoring audience: “You guys made it possible for us to tour for 13 years.”

Lana also treated fans to new material from her ninth studio album ‘Did ‘You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard’ like the LP’s titular track and the homage to her family ‘The Grants’ but also gave everyone an array of her long-standing career's greatest hits.

During a hyped-up remix of 'Summertime Sadness', the Grammy nom - who had previously stood face-on to the crowd - began jumping up and down to the funky beat.

Lana said:“I mean, when you show up, you show up. That’s crazy.”

The ‘Venice B****’ hitmaker closed the show by serenading her screaming fans with a rendition of her beloved song ‘Video Games’ while perched on a swing adorned with a floral garland.

Before Lana hit the stage, Father John Misty warmed up the crowd - who had already been treated to performances from pianist Riopy, Syml and Gang of Youths - by talking about his love of the ‘Born To Die’ singer.

The 42-year-old folk-rocker - whose real name is Joshua Tillman - asked the crowd: “You guys are probably excited about the headliner tonight?”

Lana Del Rey at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park setlist:

‘A+W’

‘Young and Beautiful’

‘Bartender’

‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’

‘The Grants’

‘Cherry’

‘Pretty When You Cry’

‘Ride Monologue’

‘Ride’

‘Born to Die’

‘Blue Jeans’

‘Norman F****** Rockwell’

‘Arcadia’

‘Ultraviolence’

‘White Mustang’

‘Candy Necklace’

‘Diet Mountain Dew’

‘Summertime Sadness’

‘Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

‘Video Games’