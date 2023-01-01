Lana Del Rey apologises for breaking curfew during Glastonbury Festival

Lana Del Rey has apologised for breaking curfew and having her microphone cut off during the Glastonbury Festival in June.

The Summertime Sadness singer arrived 30 minutes late for her set on Glastonbury's the Other Stage and ran beyond the strict curfew. Her microphone and the video screens were suddenly switched off, and despite trying to continue, she was eventually escorted off the stage.

Lana addressed the incident during her headlining performance at BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday night.

Before launching into her song Diet Mountain Dew, she told the crowd, "I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that."

She also jokingly warned the crew at the side of the stage: "Don't do it."

After performing that track and then Summertime Sadness and Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana referenced Glastonbury again before closing with Video Games.

"It's worth it even if you get the power cut. It's worth it," she stated, seemingly referring to her trying to sing the song with the Glastonbury crowd after her microphone was turned off.

According to reports, the 38-year-old began her performance at BST Hyde Park 20 minutes late. However, she still managed to complete her set before the strict 10.30pm curfew.

When she arrived late for her Glastonbury set, Lana explained that her hair caused the delay.

"I was so f**king late that I am about to rush this set today, if they cut power, they cut power," she said at the time, reports NME. "I'm super f**king sorry, my hair takes so long to do. I love you all. Let's run the set as it's supposed to go, let's do it!"