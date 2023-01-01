Harry Styles invites Elina Svitolina to concert after she misses his show

Harry Styles invited tennis player Elina Svitolina to a gig after she missed one of his shows due to her success at Wimbledon.

The English pop star invited the Ukrainian tennis player to one of his Love On Tour shows after her plans to see him perform in Vienna, Austria on Saturday were foiled by her tennis career.

Elina, 28, revealed that she had planned on seeing the As It Was singer perform, however, she defeated U.S. player Sofia Kenin during their Wimbledon match on Friday, meaning she advanced to the fourth round of the competition and had to miss Harry's show.

The official Wimbledon Instagram posted the dilemma on their social media, which was seen by Harry, 29.

"Congratulations!" the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker commented on the post. "We have four shows to go, you're welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H."

The generous offer came after the sports star gave her original tickets to a Ukrainian fan, Anna Tilniak, and her young son David.

"Hey guys, I was supposed to go see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow...but Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets," Elina wrote on social media.

Anna and her child attended the show and documented it on Instagram, writing, "Last night I didn't have any plan for Saturday but the universe prepared something for us!"

Harry will next perform on Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain. His tour will conclude in Reggio Emilia, Italy on 22 July.

Elina defeated Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka on Sunday and will next play in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.