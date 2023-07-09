The 1975 replace Lewis Capaldi at Reading and Leeds

The 1975 have replaced Lewis Capaldi at Reading and Leeds.

Matty Healy and co are set to perform their 2013 self-titled debut album in full at both sites this August Bank Holiday weekend in honour of the LP's 10th anniversary.

Lewis has pulled out of all of his concerts after his Glastonbury set last month, which saw him struggle to perform due to Tourette's syndrome.

During his band's set at TRNSMT festival in Scotland on Sunday (09.07.23), Matty teased: “So, on Saturday (26.08.23) at Reading and Sunday (27.08.23) at Leeds in celebration of 10 years of our debut album, The 1975 will be playing that album in full in support of our good friend Lewis Capaldi. If you’ve got tickets, good for you. If you haven’t, go and get them. We’ll see you there.”

Matty recently gave an endearing shout-out to good pal Lewis during The 1975's headline set at London's Finsbury Park.

The 'About You' hitmaker, 34, paid tribute to the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker, 26 after he was forced to step back from touring.

Matty revealed that Lewis reached out to him on the same day he announced the cancellation of his concerts.

He told the crowd on July 2: “I want to send my sincerest thoughts to Lewis Capaldi who is a good friend of mine. Who on the day when he had to cancel his tour, checked in on me.

“And it’s also a reflection on how hard being a solo artist is as I would not be doing this show if I didn’t have these amazing men and women behind me.”

The musician - who revealed in 2022 that he'd been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome - confirmed he needs to spend more time focusing on his "mental and physical health" after fans rallied behind him when he struggled during his Glastonbury Festival set, which marked his first show in almost a month.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, he said: "First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out.

"But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it become obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."

The 'Pointless' hitmaker thanked everyone who has supported him and said he feels "fortunate" to have the freedom to step back when he needs to.

He continued: "I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I've needed it more than ever.

"I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

"Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can.

"All my love, always, Lewis x."

Towards the end of his set, he said: "We’re gonna play two more songs if that’s okay, even if I can’t sing properly.

"I’m really sorry, before I go any further. You’ve all come out and I’m really apologising. My voice is packing in."

Fans sang his words back to him as he was visibly struggling, and he suggested he wouldn't be performing for the rest of the year.

He added: "I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks, you might not see me for the rest of the year. But when I do come back and I do see you, I hope you’re up for watching."