NEWS Depeche Mode announce additional European shows in Winter 2024 Newsdesk





Following stadium and arena shows across Europe, Mexico, Canada, and the US this summer and fall, Depeche Mode today announced 29 new European dates which will extend the tour into 2024. Even more, fans will now have a chance to experience the raw, emotive power of the Memento Mori Tour, hailed by Rolling Stone as “a stunning celebration of life and music.”



These new European tour dates begin January 22, 2024, at London’s O2 Arena and finish April 5 after multiple nights at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany. Along the way on the 22-city tour, the band will also play multiple nights at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Madrid’s Wizink Center, Milan’s Mediolanum Forum, and more. With over two million tickets already sold, the 110-date Memento Mori Tour is on track to be one of Depeche Mode’s largest to date, as well as one of the largest worldwide tours of 2023.



Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. Depeche Mode released their critically acclaimed 15th studio album, Memento Mori, on March 24, 2023, alongside the launch of the Memento Mori tour, with the first single “Ghosts Again” being hailed as “hypnotic” (Rolling Stone) and “a gorgeous, haunting song” (Revolver). An indelible inspiration to fans, critics, and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.



On the Memento Mori Tour, Depeche Mode have once again partnered with luxury Swiss watchmaker Hublot to support the band’s charity efforts. Around the tour, Hublot and Depeche Mode will be supporting Conservation Collective, a global network of foundations promoting grassroots environmental initiatives, with a special focus on projects aiming to tackle plastic pollution, waste management, and environmental cleanups. In addition, Depeche Mode will be working with Live Nation’s Green Nation team to reduce the use of single-use plastics, improve recycling, and reduce food and other waste on tour and at the venues.



Winter 2024 European Shows – Just Announced



January 22 London, UK O2 Arena

January 24 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

January 29 Manchester, UK AO Arena

January 31 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro



February 3 Dublin, IE 3Arena

February 6 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

February 8 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

February 10 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

February 13 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 15 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 17 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena

February 22 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

February 24 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

February 27 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena

February 29 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena



March 3 Paris, FR Accor Arena

March 5 Paris, FR Accor Arena

March 7 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

March 12 Madrid, ES Wizink Center

March 14 Madrid, ES Wizink Center

March 16 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

March 19 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

March 21 Bilbao, ES BEC

March 23 Torino, IT Pala Alpitour

March 26 Budapest, HU MVM Dome

March 28 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

March 30 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum



April 3 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

April 5 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena



Search and buy tour tickets below right now through our trusted partner Ticketmaster.

