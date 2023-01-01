Ricky Martin seeks joint custody of children amid Jwan Yosef divorce

Ricky Martin has filed for joint custody over his children with estranged husband Jwan Yosef.

According to court documents obtained by People on Saturday, the Livin' La Vida Loca singer filed for divorce from his husband of six years one day before the former couple announced their separation.

Filing in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday, Martin listed his date of separation from Yosef as "TBD" and their reason for divorcing as "irreconcilable differences".

He sought joint physical and legal custody over their two children: four-year-old Lucia and three-year-old Renn. Martin is also father to 14-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino and he will continue to raise them as a single parent.

Martin's filing revealed he planned to pay spousal support to the Syrian-Swedish artist following the divorce.

While the pair were "yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party", the Puerto Rican singer claimed he had "no such assets or debts that I know of" to pay to Yosef. They had a premarital agreement in place.

Announcing their separation via People last week, the former couple said, "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."

They continued, "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."