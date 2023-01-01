Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart welcome first child together

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart have welcomed their first child together.

While speaking to People, the Not Tonight rapper revealed that she had welcomed her first child with her wife Jesseca 'Judy' Harris-Dupart on 6 July.

"I can't BELIEVE he came out of me!" the rapper, real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart, told the outlet. "Feels like a dream. He's PERFECT in every way."

The hip-hop star gave birth to the baby boy, named True Legend Harris-Dupart, after previously suffering a miscarriage.

She also gushed in a separate Instagram post that she was "very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy", adding, "This journey has been more amazing than we could've ever imagined."

Captioning a video of herself in hospital, she revealed that True Legend was born at 8:30pm local time. She wrote, "We are overwhelmed with love."

News first broke in February that Da Brat and Jesseca were expecting a child. The rapper told People at the time that the couple had a "tug'o'war" over who would carry the baby, but eventually decided the musician "should have the experience".

Da Brat, 49, married Jesseca in February 2022.