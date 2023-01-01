Tina Knowles' Los Angeles home targeted by burglars - report

Burglars recently targeted the home of Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Sunday that they had responded to reports of a burglary at Tina's Los Angeles home.

The break-in was reportedly discovered on Wednesday, when someone from her team discovered that a safe holding over $1 million (£780,000) worth of cash and jewellery had gone missing.

It is currently unclear how the alleged thieves got inside the estate and stole the vault. Police officers are investigating the incident by talking to Tina's neighbours and hunting for useful video footage.

Tina herself was out of town when the incident occurred. She has been supporting her daughter on the road during her Renaissance World Tour since it kicked off in May.

"Love this Camouflage Ivy Park @ivypark fit worn last night on the Toronto Show," she posted on Instagram on Sunday, indicating she attended the Canadian shows over the weekend. "(In) love with all of the designs! @beyonce Renasancecworld (sic) Tour!"

Previously, authorities arrested a man at Tina's home for throwing rocks at her mailbox in April. The man was later placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Tina shares Beyoncé and her sister Solange with her ex-husband Mathew, to whom she married between 1980 and 2011.