Rita Ora blames social media for spoiling celebrity mystery

Rita Ora has blamed social media for ruining the mystery surrounding modern celebrities.

The Anywhere singer, who has 16 million Instagram followers, has discussed the rising popularity of platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and TikTok in recent years. She believes famous people no longer have any privacy because fans already know so much about them.

“I think the mystery is gone,” Rita told The Telegraph. “You don’t see massive groups of people crying when a famous person gets into a car, like back in the days when you would see footage of The Beatles getting off a plane.”

The 32-year-old star is no stranger to social media and regularly shares behind the scenes photos from her appearances at high-profile events and posts news about her music, including her new album You & I, which is to be released on 14 July.

Rita, who has 2.6 million people following her TikTok account, admits she often feels under pressure to offer glimpses into her life with her loyal fanbase.

“Now people can see what you’re doing all the time,” she explained. “You have Instagram, TikTok, and it’s up to you how much you share, but if you’re not connected, people are like, “’Who do you think you are?’”