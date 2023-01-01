Harry Styles 'hit in the face by object' during concert in Vienna

Harry Styles was seemingly hit in the face by an object while performing in Vienna on Saturday.

The Watermelon Sugar singer is apparently the latest star to be targeted during a live show, with famous faces including Drake, Bebe Rexha and Pink also having projectiles aimed at them recently.

In video footage posted on social media by fans in the crowd at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria, Harry is seen walking across the stage before something is thrown at him, apparently hitting him in the eye. The singer is then seen wincing in pain, before bending over and clutching his face in his hands.

Fans who attended the concert claim the incident happened after Harry had performed Sign of the Times, which was the first song of the encore for his Love on Tour concert series. But it seems Harry was determined to carry on and finish the show.

One onlooker, Myriam, said: “He still kept touching his face a lot. It looked like it hurt very much. It seems like he had to collect himself and then he turned back to us and kept performing.”

This isn’t the first time Harry has been struck during a gig. He was recently hit in the face by a flying bunch of flowers as he performed in Cardiff, Wales.

Harry is the latest in a series of music stars injured by thrown objects. Bebe Rexha ended up with a bruised eyelid and stitching tape on her eyebrow after she was hit in the face with a cell phone as she performed in New York.

Earlier this week, Drake was struck by a phone while on stage in Chicago.

Adele recently called on audiences to "stop throwing" objects at performers during her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.