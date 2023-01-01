Emotional Sir Elton John plays final show of farewell tour

Sir Elton John promised fans are in his “head, heart and soul” as he played the final show of his farewell tour.

The music legend took to the stage at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, to bring the mammoth 330-date run of shows to a close on Saturday. During the two and a half hour set Elton performed all his biggest hits including a tearful rendition of Your Song, before finishing with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

“The last one and we’re ending it in the beautiful city of Stockholm in Sweden. My very first (show) Sweden was July 7 1971, so more or less 52 years ago to the day,” he said.

“I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief...

“It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys and you’ve been absolutely magnificent – thank you. I will never forget you guys. I’ve played so many concerts, how could I forget? You’re in my head, and my heart and my soul and I thank you so much.”

The 76-year-old star confirmed he will “never be touring again”, but did tease he may consider a “one-off thing” at some point in the future.

Elton has been travelling around the world with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour since 2018.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin paid tribute to the music superstar’s final tour performance by making a surprise appearance via a live video call.

Chris sent a message to Elton while on stage with his band in Gothenburg, saying: “We want to say from all of us here, all the artists you’ve inspired and help – thank you so much.”

The Coldplay musician also praised the star for his charity work with his Elton John Aids Foundation, and for his unwavering support of the LGBT community.

Elton, who wowed crowds with his headlining set at Glastonbury music festival last month, was clearly thrilled with Chris’ kind gesture, saying: “How sweet is that, thank you so much."