British driver joins Black Eyed Peas on stage as the party continues at Silverstone

Last night will.i.am's Black Eyed Peas were next to take to the expanded music arena at Silverstone, following Cat Burns, Jess Glynne, Calvin Harris and Jax Jones who have already performed over the weekend.



The American trio had fans eating out of their hands with classic hits such as "Let's Get It Started" and "Boom Boom Pow". There was a unique racing feel to the set as will.i.am and the fans remixed chants for some of their favourite drivers and Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff and Hass Team Principal Guenther Steiner watched on from the side of the stage.



Fan favourite George Russell was then greeted onto the stage by a huge Silverstone roar, as the home crowd cranked up their support for the British drivers ahead of today's race. Tom Grennan will take to the stage this evening to close the weekend - which has seen Silverstone deliver four gigantic evenings of live music and entertainment to complement the weekend's racing.



Silverstone's new-look music offering looks to cement the British Grand Prix as a summer highlight on both the British sport and music calendar.

