'We've got some exciting surprises!' Steps tease fans ahead of Brighton Pride gig

Faye Tozer has teased that Steps will do "something new" at their Brighton Pride gig.

The 47-year-old star is best known as part of the pop group alongside Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee, and Ian 'H' Watkins and whilst the band is known for belting out "crowd-pleasers" like 'Tragedy' and 'One For Sorrow' at their concerts, Faye has now teased that something unseen may be on the cards for their slot at the annual festival next month,

She told The Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "We are going to do our best to do a crowd-pleasing setlist with something people haven't seen yet."

The 'Deeper Shade of Blue' singers - who released a number of top-selling singles from 1997 until 2001 before reuniting for a tour in 2012 and since getting back together in 2017 have released four top-selling albums and staged a string of arena tours - will perform their only gig this year at Brighton Pride on August 6 and Faye's bandmate H also teased that there are "exciting" things in store.

He said: "We've got some exciting surprises in store!"

Last month, 'Electric' singer Lisa took to the stage for her first solo show in almost 20 years at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London and thanked fans for their support over the years and teased that there is "more to come" for the 'Something In Your Eyes' hitmakers.

Speaking live on stage at The Candy Crush Arena at the Mighty Hoopla Festival in Brockwell Park, London, she said: “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Steps. As you know, Steps is a massive, massive part of my life – it always has been. We’ve had an incredible 25 years but in the last five years we have released four albums, we’ve had more number ones and it’s just been amazing. But there’s more to come, so don’t worry!”