Scream and shout! Britney Spears to make 'surprise' comeback with huge US rap star

Britney Spears is reportedly set to make a music comeback with Will.i.am.

The 41-year-old pop superstar - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune as well as various aspects of her life and career when a conservatorship arrangement governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - has not released an album since 2016's 'Glory' but is said to be gearing up to work with Black Eyed Peas rapper Will, 48, for a comeback, more than a decade after they collaborated on megahit 'Scream and Shout'.

A source told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "Britney and Will have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and really trust each other’s musical judgment. Will has long been Britney’s No1 supporter and he wants to see her succeed. Both of them are excited to be releasing this surprise track and they know fans will love it."

The news comes shortly after Will spoke out in support of the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker as he noted that he wanted to see her "win" in life.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain', he said: "We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her. I just love her dedication and love for music. That’s just the way it is. I love how sweet she is, and how genuine she is — shy, but fierce. And I want to see her win."

Apart from her duet with Sir Elton John on 'Hold Me Closer' in the summer of last year, Britney has not released any music since the termination of her conservatorship.

In 2020, she released 'Mood Ring', 'Swimming in the Stars' and 'Matches' - in collaboration with fellow 1990s stars The Backstreet Boys - as part of a deluxe edition of her ninth studio album.