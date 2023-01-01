Olivia Rodrigo admits it's 'impossible not to struggle' in music industry

Olivia Rodrigo has admitted it's "impossible not to struggle" with her intense lifestyle.

During an interview with Apple Music with Zane Lowe, the Drivers License hitmaker was asked whether she has struggled with confidence setbacks and how she handled the lows of her career.

"I mean, completely," the 20-year-old singer answered candidly. "I think it's impossible not to struggle with such an intense lifestyle like that but I think I have a really wonderful support system around me and wonderful parents and a wonderful team and wonderful friends and I really rely on them."

Olivia continued, "I don't know what I would do without that but yeah, it's a pretty crazy time and I'm grateful for all of it but it's definitely a lot."

Elsewhere in the interview, Zane asked Olivia whether she holds herself back or puts "it all on the line" when she channels "raw emotion" in her songs.

"I mean I think it's a little of both, I think when you're writing something and you're in that creative flow you can never think about 'Oh is this too intense, oh my gosh am I going to like upset people,'" the singer explained.

"I think maybe that comes after because you know l think it's impossible not to think about that but I really try to just think about how I feel and what I want to say when I'm sitting at the piano."

Olivia's second studio album Guts is set to be released on 8 September.