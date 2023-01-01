NEWS The Weeknd thrills fans with electrifying show at the 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour in London Newsdesk Share with :





The Weeknd, the visionary singer-songwriter, delivered a mesmerizing performance of his highly anticipated 'After Hours til Dawn' Tour at The London Stadium. The concert, held on Friday, the 7th of July left the audience in awe as The Weeknd pushed the boundaries of music and art, showcasing his unmatched talent and enigmatic stage presence.



Throughout his performance, The Weeknd showcased his unrivalled ability to hold the attention of thousands of adoring fans, enthralling the crowd with a carefully curated selection of his chart-topping hits, as well as surprises from his extensive discography.



Breaking records, The Weeknd boasts the highest sales of any artist to play the London Stadium in the venue’s eleven-year history. Following his first night in the capital, we are thrilled to release a collection of new images from the show, available for media use. All images should be credited to Samir Hussein.

